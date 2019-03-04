Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, March 4, said that he is not worthy of the Nobel Peace Prize. Imran Khan's statement came after a resolution was submitted in Pakistan Parliament on Saturday to endorse him for the prestigious Nobel Peace Prize due to his efforts to de-escalate resent tension with India.

Taking to Twitter, Khan said, "The person worthy of this would be the one who solves the Kashmir dispute according to the wishes of the Kashmiri people and paves the way for peace & human development in the subcontinent."

It was Khan's own Information Minister, Fawad Chaudhry, who submitted the resolution in the secretariat of National Assembly, the lower house. The resolution stated that Khan's decision of releasing Indian Air Force pilot Wing Commander Abhinandan has de-escalated the hostility between Pakistan and India.

Following Imran Khan's announcement to release the captured Indian pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, #NobelPrizeforImranKhan became a top trend on Twitter on Friday. Also, the announcement made the headline in newspapers and TV channels across the world.

The prime minister decided to release Wing Commander Abhinandan after keeping him in Pakistan's captivity for over 60 hours. Abhinandan was reportedly the first IAF pilot who shot down a Pakistani F-16 before he was caught by Pakistan while flying a MiG-21 Bison fighter in a dogfight with Pakistani aircraft. Media reports state that the Wing Commander had brought down PAF's F-16 jet before his aircraft was brought down.