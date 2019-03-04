Addressing a press conference in Coimbatore, Air Chief Marshal Birender Singh Dhanoa clearly said that IAF braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman will fly again when he is fit to fly an aircraft. When questioned about IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman will fly a fighter jet, BS Dhanoa said, "Whether he will fly or not will depend on his fitness."

The Air Chief's statement came days after IAF carried out a "non-military, pre-emptive" strike across the Line of Control (LoC) in Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camps on Tuesday, February 26. The IAF used 12 Mirage aircraft and dropped 1000 kilograms of bombs on the terror launch pads across Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

On being asked about the number of casualties in the Balakot strike, BS Dhanoa said that the IAF "can't count how many people died".