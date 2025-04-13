Sunny Deol might be a self-confessed introvert in real life, but the actor turns into the most menacing force on the big screen. Sunny Deol is basking in the success of his recently released film – Jaat. The actor recently held a special screening of the film which was attended by several A listers and television celebs.

Shalin Bhanot had also turned up to witness Sunny's magic on the big screen. However, the former Bigg Boss contestant was in for a shock when one of his comments made Sunny snap at him. It so happened that Shalin couldn't stop himself from praising the actor after watching the film over the action sequences. Shalin seemed to be commending him for performing such action at such an age.

The comment didn't go well with the 67-year-old actor. Sunny was seen sternly telling the Naagin actor not to call him old. "Even at this age, what energy you have. Love it!" Bhanot said. And soon he got a sharp reaction from paaji, who said, "I'm not old." Even though the television actor tried explaining his point of view, Sunny walked on, leaving the conversation on an awkward note.

The video of the conversation has now taken over the internet. Many have expressed solidarity with Shalin and many have Sunny Deol over the arrogance. "Dear Shalin, how do you manage to get insulted everywhere?" asked a social media user. "These are normal jokes between people. They may be stars but they are normal people after all," wrote another social media user.

"Shalin can't stop without getting himself insulted everywhere," a user commented. "Why is Sunny always drunk?" asked a user in the comments section. Sunny Deol and Randeep Hooda's 'Jaat' fever has taken over the audience. Many have called the film a total masala entertainer and a massy commercial.