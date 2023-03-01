Fans and paparazzi are totally loving the husband phase of Sidharth Malhotra. The 'Mission Majnu' actor recently left the paparazzi crackling after his witty response at their request to 'pose solo'.

The actor who was clicked at an office in Mumbai was asked to pose solo by the paparazzi. He immediately replied, "Ab main solo nai raha (I am not solo anymore)".

Sidharth Malhotra married Kiara Advani on February 7 at Jaisalmer's Suryagarh Palace. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.

Recently at an awards function, Kiara recalled how she felt about getting married to the love of her life Sidharth Malhotra and her bridal entry moment.

Kiara said, "Main bahut emotional thi lekin jaise hi darwaze khule (I was very emotional when the doors opened), and I saw him, andar se I was like, 'Yay! I'm getting married. Aur woh feeling leke main aage chali (And that's the feeling I walked with). And of course, if you marry someone you love then you will feel that way na?"

Later, Sidharth walks up to the stage and hugs her. Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra's love story began when they first met at the wrap-up party of Karan Johar's 'Lust Stories'. They reportedly began dating on the sets of the 2021 film Shershaah, which was their first film together.

On the professional front

Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in Mission Majnu. The actor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Indian Police Force with Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi. He will also feature in Yodha alongside Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. On the other hand, Kiara Advani will be seen in Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan. She also has RC 15 with Ram Charan.