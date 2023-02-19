After a grand wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer on February 7, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani held a lavish reception in Mumbai on February 12. The two looked striking as a couple as Kiara chose to go with a beautiful floor-length monochrome silk evening gown with fishtail detailing by Manish Malhotra along with a huge emerald and diamond necklace. While Sidharth Malhotra opted for a bling black suit and looked as dapper as one can get.

SidKiara's new photo from reception goes viral

On Sunday, February 19, the couple's friend and designer, Manish Malhotra shared an unseen photo from the Mumbai reception and fans can't keep their calm. The first picture of the Instagram post shows Sidharth gently placing a kiss on Kiara's forehead while he envelops her in his arms.

The caption read, "The STUNNERS @kiaraaliaadvani @sidmalhotra in timeless class black and white at their wedding celebration party with friends in mumbai .. while he shimmers in self black sparkle she shimmers with exquisite diamonds and emeralds .. styling them and designing their wardrobe for this very beautiful couple both I love very much for the wonderful human beings that they are has been one of the most memorable journeys for all of us."

Soon after the photo was shared, fans started showering their love on the newly-wed couple. One user said, "The first picture is so wholesome! Oh my Sidkiara," while another wrote, "Uff stunning". A third comment read, "Most beautiful couple of b town in recent days". Another user took a jibe at the designer and commented, "Seems like the whole world has moved on with Sidkiara wedding except for Manish Malhotra."

"Bad dressing through the marriage"

Meanwhile, a certain section of the netizen still didn't like the photos and trolled the couple for wearing black. One user said, "The dress was a misfit don't know how they make such faux pas," while another commented, "Bad dressing through the marriage". However, this is not the first time.

Earlier, when the couple's first look from the reception was revealed, the fans were totally smitten by the two, but many on social media were not that impressed. "No mangalsutra and no sindoor. Again Black. Our culture is full of colours. Why brides can't wear dark beautiful colours," one user wrote. Another said, "She needs to hire some other designer. Bad choice of clothes."

The 'Shershaah' couple tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on February 7 at Suryagarh Palace, in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. They hosted a reception in Delhi for their close friends and later in Mumbai on February 12.