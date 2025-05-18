Being a star on and off-screen has its pros and cons and Vijay Deverakonda, who is constantly making headlines for his films and his link-up rumours with Rashmika Mandanna, recently talked about what's the latest gossip about him. The Arjun Reddy actor in a candid interview with Filmfare revealed that he is currently not on the lookout for a life partner.

"Not looking for a life partner right now," Vijay answered when I asked him about his dream woman. When asked in a follow-up question about whether Rashmika Mandanna fits the brief, he diplomatically answered, "Any good woman with a good heart fits the bill."

Speaking about Rashmika and on-screen chemistry

Vijay has been associated with Rashmika many times off-screen and fans have always wanted to see them on screen too. Speaking about their few associations, Vijay said, "We haven't worked together in that many films. I think we should do more."

He complimented Rashmika, saying that she's a very good actress and a beautiful woman, but also pointed out that chemistry is not something he consciously thinks of. His statements have added more fire to rumours of the duo coming together for a new movie, reportedly VD14. Official announcements have not been stated yet though.

Professionally, Vijay is looking forward to the release of his spy thriller Kingdom, which is helmed by Jersey director Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film is the first part of an intended two-part saga and stars newcomer Bhagyashri Borse as the female lead and Satyadev in a supporting role. Kingdom was scheduled to be released on May 30, 2025, but has been postponed to July 4, 2025 due to ongoing political tensions between India and Pakistan. The film has music by Anirudh Ravichander.