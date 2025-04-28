Vijay Deverakonda joined Suriya for the promotional event of 'Retro' in Hyderabad recently. The 35-year-old actor spoke how he wants to slap Aurangzeb after watching Chhhava. He also added that he would also like to meet to some other people from history to give them slaps. Not just this, Vijay also shared the solution to the terror attacks like the one that happened in Pahalgam recently.

Slapping Aurangzeb

Talking about his experience of watching Chhaava, the Liger actor said that he wanted to slap Aurangzeb. "I want to meet the British and give them two tight slaps. I recently watched Chhaava, and it enraged me," he said. Deverakonda further added, "I'd probably take the opportunity to give Aurangzeb two to three tight slaps also. I want to meet so many others like that, just to hit them. Right now, it's all I can think of (sic)."

When Suriya was also asked the same question, the actor said that he doesn't wish to go back to the past. With the answer, Suriya refrained from landing himself into any sort of controversy. Vijay also spoke about the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives. Sharing his solution, the Arjun Reddy actor said that education is what can put an end to these attacks.

Solution to Kashmir issue

"The solution to what is happening in Kashmir is also to educate them (terrorists) and ensure they don't get brainwashed. What will they achieve? Kashmir belongs to India, and Kashmiris are ours. Two years ago, I shot for 'Kushi' in Kashmir. I have such good memories with them (the locals)," he added.

Chhaava starred Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda's rumoured girlfriend opposite Vicky Kaushal. The film emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year so far.