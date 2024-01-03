Bigg Boss 17 finale is merely a few weeks away, and drama inside the house is intensifying at the spur of the moment. With tempers soaring high every minute. Ayesha Khan and South Korean singer Aoora two new wild card entrants inside the house have locked horns for accusing each other of inappropriately touching.

Ayesha fumes in anger after Aoora inappropriately touched her face

Ayesha is Munawar's girlfriend and before entering the house, she has claimed that she is here to seek an apology from the stand-up comedian. However, things went haywire when they both started liking each other and subtle love started to bloom between the two.

A few days ago, Aoora had told Munawar and Mannara that Ayesha constantly kept hugging and kissing her. To this, Ayesha apologised to Aoora.

The South Korean singer is hailed for his gentlemanly behaviour often. However, in a recent episode, Aoora 's behaviour left everyone shocked when he attacked Ayesha Khan. In a video going viral,

Aoora who was named the captain of the house, had asked Abhishek to perform his cleaning duties and Abhishek refused and walked away. Abhishek and Ayesha were talking to Ayesha when Aoora walked in. The singer told him to clean the room, he walked up to Ayesha and pulled her blanket in the process, he allegedly touched her face.

While Abhishek chose to ignore it, Ayesha lost her cool and chased Aoora down. She asked him to clarify his behaviour, adding that he hurt her.

Ayesha was then seen explaining the situation following which Aoora apologised to her. "What is wrong with you, Aoora?" she asked before adding, "To be very clear, kuch bhi reason ho main yaha yeh lene nahi aayi hoo (whatever the reason is, I am not here to entertain such things from anyone)." Aoora then apologised to her.

Last week, Ayesha Khan fainted during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, following which she was rushed for a medical check-up.

Nomination special

Ankita Lokhande teased her husband Vicky and said looking at you makes me feel that 'Love is Blind.' The duo started teasing each other.

Aisha told Vicky that Munawar was two-timing while he was in a relationship with me. She said that he portrayed me as toxic and unfaithful. Vicky suggested that she should give closure here, as probably nobody will listen to her when she goes out.

Vicky, Ankita, and other housemates praised Mannara for her gymnastic skills. Ankita and Vicky once again fought. Ankita added that if Vicky continued annoying her like this, she would leave her.