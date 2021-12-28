Rekha's personal life has always grabbed as much attention as her professional life. While she saw the highest of highs in her career, her personal life remained nothing less than a roller-coaster ride. If there was one actor apart from Amitabh Bachchan who garnered tremendous headlines for his relationship with Rekha, it had to be Vinod Mehra.

Kiran Mehra spills the beans

Rumours of the two being more than friends never fizzled out. Now, Mehra's wife, Kiran has opened up about her equation with Rekha.

"Let me tell you- the person who remained in his life till his end is Rekha. She was like a family member and I still look up to her as a friend. Rekha is a wonderful person, very loving and forgiving. She even attended our marriage. If I meet her today, I will give her the tightest hug. I know her mother and sisters. I am not comparing myself to someone who's so high up there - but actually, Rekha and I are very similar," she told TOI.

Vinod - Rekha's equation

There were reports that Vinod Mehra's mother even had a show-down with Rekha when Mehra brought her to his home the first time. Rekha's biography The Untold Story, by Yasser Usman, chronicles the episode. The book reveals that when Mehra took Rekha to his home for the first time, his mother was furious. She was not ready to accept Rekha into her son's life or into her family.

Vinod Mehra's mother did not let Rekha enter the house and kept screaming at her and humiliating her. Mehra passed away suddenly due to cardiac arrest during the shooting of Gurudev. And it was soon after that Rekha went on to tie-the-knot with with a budding businessman Mukesh Agarwal.