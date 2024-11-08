Ektaa R Kapoor was her fierce, unfiltered self at the trailer launch of her next - The Sabarmati Report. The film delves deep into Sabarmati Express on the morning of February 27, 2002. The hard hitting, gory and impactful trailer guarantees the beginning of a lot of debate and discussions around the film.

At the trailer launch, when a journalist asked Ekta is she was scared of taking the film to the CBFC, the director-producer didn't mince her words. Ektaa said that she has never been afraid of anything in her life and never done anything because of being scared. She added that being a Hindu she is secular and would never speak wrongly about any other religion.

Ekta on being a secular

"Mujhe bilkul darr nahi tha because maine kabhi bhi life mein darr ke kaam nahi kiya hai. (I was not scared because I have never done anything by being scared in my life). I am a Hindu. But being a Hindu means being secular. I will never make a comment about any religion because I am a Hindu," moneycontrol reported her saying at the trailer launch.

The Sabarmati Report stars Vikrant Massey, Raashii Khanna, and Ridhi Dogra. The film has been directed by Dheeraj Sarna. The film is slated for release on 15th November 2024. Not just at the trailer launch, Ektaa R Kapoor will also be seen at the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 18.

To host Weekend Ka Vaar

The Balaji honcho would be seen pulling up Vivian Dsena for his arrogance and Chahat Panday for playing the 'woman card'. She would slam Vivian for running away from arguments and was seen asking if he should be put on a pedestal just because of the amount of work he has done in the industry.

Not just that, Ekta would also be seen giving an earful to Rajat Dalal over his attitude of threatening everyone in the house.