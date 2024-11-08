'kaam ka ghamand': Ekta Kapoor lashes out at Vivian Dsena for not doing house chores in BB house; slams Rajat Dalal, Chahat Pandey

The OG host of Bigg Boss Salman Khan who is busy shooting Sikander in Hyderabad, will be skipping Bigg Boss 18's Weekend Ka Vaar shoot this week. Instead of Salman Khan, Singham Again director Rohit Shetty and film and television producer Ekta Kapoor will be joining as hosts for weekend episodes.

Taking to Instagram, Colors TV shared pictures of Rohit and Ekta announcing their arrival in a special segment. The post was captioned as, "Dhamaake honge bahut bade iss baar, kyunki aa rahe hai kuch khaas mehmaan karne Weekend Ka Vaar. Dekhiye #BiggBoss18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday raat 9:30 baje, sirf #colorstv aur @officialjiocinema par ((There will be some big explosions as some special guest will be doing Weekend Ka Vaar. Watch Bigg Boss 18 Weekend Ka Vaar, Friday-Saturday...9:30 PM only on Colors TV and JioCinema)."

In another promo show, Ekta was seen interacting with housemates and dealing with their issues on Shukravaar Ka Vaar episode. The Instagram video was captioned as, "Dekhiye Shukravaar Ka Vaar Ekta Kapoor ke saath, Jahan gharwaale karenge bayaan apne haalaat (Watch Shukravaar Ka Vaar with Ekta Kapoor as housemates will express their issues in front of her)."

Ekta tried to sort out the rift among housemates, Karan Veer Mehra said: "Agar koi mera personal samaan haath dikhate hue lag gaya, to main ukhaad ke fak dunga use (If someone touches my personal belongings then I'll break and throw away their hands)."

Vivian Dsena got angry and said, "Ab explanation kisi ko nahi dunga, ab saamne hi baath hogi sabki. Bohot ho gaya natak yaha pe (Now, I won't provide any explanations. Whatever it is, we will talk face-to-face. Enough of the drama in this place)."

Ekta says that, "Mujhe aise log pasand hai, jo dil me, wo hi zubaan par (I love such people who convey whatever is in their heart)."

Another clip shows, Ekta Kapoor lashing out at Vivaan D Sena for his behaviour and attitude in house.

Angry Ekta slams Vivaan D Sena for his 'arrogance'. Ekta who launched Vivian on TV reminds him and says, "Agar aapne 10 saal kaam kiya, toh kya? Ghar ke saare log aapko pedestal pe chadha de?" ( SO what if you have worked for years, will everyone only talk about you).

Vivian defends himself saying, "Aisa maine kabhi nahi kaha." ( I never said that).

Ekta instantly replies loudly, "Toh phir yeh kaam ka ghamand aap kisko dikha rahe hai?" Vivian kaam ki baat se door bhagta hai. Toh agar aisa hi karna tha toh phir 8 saal baad kyu aaye Bigg Boss pe." ( What is this attitude of yours that you won't do any housework).

Then Ekta slams Rajat Dalal for being a bully in the house and dominating Avinash Mishra by showcasing his strength. Ekta gives him a reality check saying, "Woh (Avinash) chota hai, aap uske saamne khade ho, toh koi bade toh nahi ban rahe ho. Aap actually dabaav dikha rahe ho apna."

Salman Khan's security beefed up

Salman is currently shooting for AR Murugadoss's action-drama Sikandar in Hyderabad. The movie is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The actor recently shot for a schedule for his under-production film at the city's Falaknuma Palace amid tight security.