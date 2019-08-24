Karan Johar, who is often subjected to criticism on charges of things like nepotism to making movies only with big stars, expressed his annoyance at all those negativity around him.

In an interview with Rajeev Masand, Karan opened up about being called the "baap of nepotism", and also said that he is always criticised for things that people perceive to be wrong, but he is never given credit for the good works that he does.

"I am fed up of never getting the credit for the good that we do, but be slammed for the bad that happens, or the bad that are perceived to happen. I can make the best feature film on this earth, and I will not get the credit that it deserves. You will not give me yourself, because you will feel that if you are nice to me then it will look like you are being nice to me for a certain reason, and not because you think I deserve it," Karan said.

On asked about the charges of nepotism, and if he feels a sense of responsibility to introduce talented people from outside, KJo countered it with a few data.

"We have introduced 21 debut directors, out of which, about 16 or 17 of them are not nepotistic young film-makers. They are completely from the outside. Why don't I get the benefit of that like – hey, there is a production house that is launching kids as film-makers who are from outside. Why don't I get credit for that? Why only the discredit for some of the actors? And why do I have to justify it? How do they not know that I think they are talented enough to face the camera?" Karan said.

"Yes, they get easy access, but after that they got a journey ahead. I don't feel like constantly justify this, it gets on to my nerves now. Let me tell you, if they don't have talent, the audience is not going to accept them, the industry won't accept them, and I myself as a producer will not constantly put them in a film if they are not worth it. I am not stupid!" he added.

Karan also spoke in length about the recent controversy where he was accused of throwing a drug party after a video of many stars partying at his house had gone viral. Watch the interview below: