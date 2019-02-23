Anushka Sharma was seen slapping Ranbir Kapoor in one of the scenes in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. But did you know that the actress wanted to slap him in real life too?

During one of the interviews before release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Anushka was asked if she ever felt like slapping Ranbir in real life. The actress replied saying, "I always wanted to hit this guy. On screen I was forced to slap him, but off screen no one has to force me to hit him. But I don't hit him".

When the interviewer asked her reasons, she added, "How annoying he is! So irritating! He keeps troubling me. He has wiped his hands on my clothes so many times. He sneezes on my hands. He is just horrible".

Nonetheless, all these Anushka clearly said just in jest as Ranbir listened to her politely with a smile on his face. This again shows the kind of friendship the two actors share.

Directed by Karan Johar, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil was liked by both the critics as well as the audience. The film did well at the box office, despite having a clash with Ajay Devgn's Shivaay.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has been busy shooting for his two big movies – Brahmastra and Shamshera. On the other side, Anushka was recently seen in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero had also featured Katrina Kaif. Anushka had played the role of a scientist who suffers from cerebral palsy. Her role apparently was inspired by Stephen Hawking.