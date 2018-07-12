Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's relationship has been the talk of the town ever since the latter confessed dating the former a couple of months ago. Later, the two were spotted on several occasions making public appearances together during their private outings.

Though Alia has remained tight-lipped about her relationship, Ranbir has been openly expressing his fondness towards his ladylove during media interactions. While the internet is already in awe of their loving chemistry, an old video of Alia Bhatt is currently doing the rounds of social media where she was seen singing Ranbir Kapoor's popular song from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

In the video, which is from Umang 2018, Alia can be seen crooning Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track while her mentor Karan Johar become an attentive listener and host Maniesh Paul decided to sing along with the actress on the stage.

When Alia Bhatt's father and ace filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt was recently asked whether he gives any relationship advice to his daughter, he said, "It's very obvious that [Ranbir-Alia] are making no bones about talking to people about them being intimate. And I don't belong to that category of parents who'd advise their children about their personal choices. Alia is an adult and it's a matter that she has to resolve. It's their life, their space. I respect and admire them for choosing to talk to the world when, and if, they want to do."

In a recent interview, when Ranbir was asked whether he was single, he replied, "Erm... I'm not single. I'll never be single." And when he was asked about his relationship with Alia, he chose to answer the question in a quirky way using a Raazi reference. "Main iss sawal ka jawab dene ke liye Raazi nahi hoon!(I'm not ready to answer that question)," he said.

Meanwhile, check out the video where Alia sings Ae Dil Hai Mushkil song.

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir are currently shooting for director Ayan Mukerji's upcoming sci-fi film Brahmastra. The couple will be sharing space in a movie for the first time. Their chemistry has already floored their fans which has raised their excitement to a whole new level.