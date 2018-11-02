The trailer of Zero gave a glimpse of all the lead characters of the movie, but there are other interesting details about the roles played by Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

It is well comprehensible from the trailer that SRK plays the role of a dwarf, Katrina a star and Anushka an intelligent but in a physically disabled condition.

However, there are many other aspects associated with the characters of Zero that are interesting enough to know.

Shah Rukh as Bauua Singh

SRK in Zero plays the character of a dwarf, who belongs to a rich family in Meerut. Although he faces the challenges of being much shorter than an average adult man, he is quite popular among his people.

He is highly energetic, confident and a charming personality, and is looking for love but has no definite vision in life. However, his outlook on life changes after he comes across two women, played by Anushka and Katrina, and he finds a purpose.

Katrina Kaif as a top actress

The trailer showed that Katrina plays the role of a big actress, but in the film, she also suffers from alcoholism. She will be shown as someone who has all the money and fame, but battles alcoholism that affects her life in various ways.

There are reports stating that Katrina did extensive research on Hollywood actors, who also fought alcoholism, in order to play the part with precision. So, her character will have all the glitz and glamour on one side, and on the other side, it will have shades of darkness.

Anushka Sharma as Aafia Yusufzai Bhinder

Zero trailer suggests that Anushka plays the role of a young intelligent girl, who suffers from Cerebral Palsy (a condition marked by impaired muscle coordination). She is seen as someone who is wheel-chair bound, and there are reports stating that she plays the role of a struggling scientist in the film. Although the trailer never mentions her specifically as a scientist, she certainly seems to be someone who is highly intellectual.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is slated to be released on December 21.