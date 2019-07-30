Hyundai Motor India has clocked new milestones for recently launched Hyundai Venue – India's first Fully Connected SUV – with fastest ever 50,000 bookings. The newly launched Hyundai Venue – India's First Fully Connected SUV – has been designed to exceed the rising aspirations of today's iGen and millennial customers. Hyundai Venue with its commanding road presence, robust stance and Blue Link connected features has created a new excitement in the market.

Commenting on the milestone, Vikas Jain, the National Sales Head of Hyundai Motor India, said," "The Hyundai Venue has been able to strike a chord with the iGen customers who seek future technology, space, comfort, safety, and ergonomics with new-age style. We are extremely overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response and milestone created by Venue with 50,000 bookings within sixty days of launch."

"We are glad that Indian customers have shown their faith in the Blue Link Connected Technology as out of the total Venue delivered so far, over 55 percent of the cars are Blue Link Enabled Variant. Out of the 50,000 bookings, over 35 percent of customers have preferred the Hyundai's in house Best in Segment - DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) Technology. Our SUV market share is 21 percent with the combined sales of Venue, Creta and Tucson," he added.

The core philosophy of Venue stands for the third space which is trendy, unique, stylish and is a true representation of Hyundai's newest connected SUV. Hyundai Venue aims to create ease of life for the customers by being their connected friend on the go.