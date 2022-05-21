Hyundai is set to excite Indian customers with the soon to be launched all-new TUCSON. Hyundai will introduce its global best-selling SUV brand TUCSON to India, with the 4th Generation model arriving in the second half of the calendar year.

"Hyundai is geared up to induce customer delight and excitement with the introduction of our global best-seller the all-new TUCSON. Hyundai has been the pioneer of many technological firsts and the all-new TUCSON is set to thrill SUV buyers with Intelligent Technology, Futuristic Design, Unmatched Safety and Smart Innovations," Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said.

"TUCSON has captivated the hearts and minds of customers across the world with over 7 million units sold globally since its launch in 2004. With a bold and dynamic appeal and advanced features, the all-new TUCSON will captivate the aspirations of customers in India," he added.

The all-new TUCSON is a design revolution that has the power to transform the perception of a premium SUV. Its head-turning and striking looks create an impressive yet bold road presence. The all-new TUCSON is crafted to meet and exceed the aspirations of new-age luxury seekers and those who actively embrace the integration of most advanced global technologies, stunning modern design and enthralling performance in their lifestyles.

With over 50 prestigious global accolades since 2010, TUCSON stands as the most dynamic, innovative, and super performing SUV from Hyundai's remarkable and versatile product line-up.