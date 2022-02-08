After the Hyundai incident turned into a matter of national integrity, the governments of India took serious note of the developments. Discussing the Hyundai incident with the South Korean government, India summoned Ambassador of South Korea and expressed displeasure over the unacceptable social media post about Kashmir. India sent a strong message against propagandists and noted that there would be no compromise in matter of India's territorial integrity. Soon, Hyundai not only ensured its Pakistan dealership removed the derogatory post, the car brand even issued an apology.

But Hyundai wasn't the only company that extended support for the so-called "Kashmir Solidarity Day" to express solidarity with terrorists and Kashmiri separatists. Many international brands shared messages on their Pakistani social media handles, triggering a wave of criticism and backlash in India. Not long after, a series of apologies started flowing due to the threat of facing a boycott from angry Indians.

Here's a list of companies that have so far apologised for supporting ISI propaganda with messages of "Kashmir Solidarity Day."

Hyundai

"Hyundai Motor India has been committed to the Indian market for more than 25 years now and we stand firmly for our strong ethos of respecting nationalism. The unsolicited social media post linking Hyundai Motor India is offending our unparalleled commitment and service to this great country. We have a zero-tolerance policy towards insensitive communication and we strongly condemn any such view," the official statement from Hyundai read.

Hyundai issued another apology, a more compassionate one.

Toyota

"Toyota is a global mobility company that aims to earn the respect and admiration from people in each community in which we operate. We are an apolitical entity and any political statements made by dealers or other associated stakeholders are not authorised by us and do not reflect our corporate stance. We regret any hurt this may have caused," the statement read.

"We work tirelessly to comply with the laws and regulations of the countries in which we operate. We would like to continue to produce happiness for all, achieving a safer and more environment-friendly society through mobility across the world," it added.

Suzuki Motor Corporation

"Suzuki Motor Corporation aims to be a company trusted and counted upon by all throughout the world, through its products, services, ethical business conduct and social responsibility efforts towards Sustainable Development Goals," the official statement read.

KIA

"Kia is a proudly diverse and inclusive organisation, committed to leading advanced sustainable mobility in more than 190 markets around the world. Kia India has taken note of unauthorised social media posts made by an independently-owned dealer based outside of the country, using dealer's own accounts. We have since taken strict measures to avoid such misuse of Kia brand identity and have put in place the processes to prevent a recurrence," Kia said in a statement.

"We deeply regret the offence caused by this unofficial social media activity," it concluded.

Honda

As a part of its policy, Honda endeavours to ensure that, in any part of the world it is present, it avoids comment on race, politics, religion and social issues. Statement contrary to this effect by any associate, dealer or stakeholder is not in line with its policy. Honda is deeply committed to ensuring compliance with laws and sentiments of every country it operates in. Any hurt caused to this effect is regretted," the official statement read.

Domino's

"This is the country we have called our home for the last 25 years, and we stand here to protect its legacy forever. We respect and honour everything the country has to offer," Domino's India said, sharing a more detailed statement.

KFC

"We deeply apologize for a post that was published on some KFC social media channels outside the country. We honour and respect India, and remain steadfast in our commitment to serving all Indians with pride," KFC said in a statement shared via tweet.

Pizza Hut

Pizza Hut issued a statement saying "it does not condone, support or agree with the contents of a post circulating in social media" after facing backlash over an Instagram post on Kashmir by its official handle in Pakistan.

Dr. Willmar Schwabe