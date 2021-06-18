Hyundai had commenced bookings for its Alcazar in India last week and now the wait is finally over for all the questions you had about the premium SUV. Putting all the guessworks to bed on the SUV's pricing, Hyundai said the Alcazar will be available with introductory prices starting at Rs 16.30 lakh.

Hyundai had already enjoyed great early response for the Alcazar, receiving 4,000 bookings, with equal demand for automatic and manual as well as 6 seater and 7 seater models. Here's a detailed look at the pricing of the Alcazar in India, following the One India One Price" approach.

Hyundai Alcazar: Price

Hyundai Alcazar pricing in india (ex-showroom) Petrol Prestige Platinum Signature 7-seater Manual Rs 16,30,300 Rs 18,22,300 - 6-seater Manual Rs 16,45,300 - Rs 18,70,900 Automatic Rs 17 93 300 Rs 19,55,900 Rs 19,84,900

Hyundai Alcazar pricing in india (ex-showroom) Diesel Prestige Platinum Signature 7-seater Manual Rs 16,53,300 Rs 18,45,300 - Automatic Rs 18,01,300 - - 6-seater Manual Rs 16,68,300 - Rs 18,93,900 Automatic - Rs 19,78,900 Rs 19,99,900

"Hyundai ALCAZAR has been developed to deliver the embodiment of Premium Manufacturing showcasing Hyundai's Ultimate Science of Human Engineering. This pinnacle of technology and performance, serves as another illustration of Hyundai's Technological prowess that has guaranteed superior mobility experiences. We are confident, Hyundai ALCAZAR will deliver an inimitable driving experience and set the benchmark yet again. Hyundai has a diverse SUV line up in India and each model offers customers a unique proposition, catering to their aspirations and varied needs. To further fortify our portfolio, we are now entering into a new segment of 6 and 7 seater SUVs with the launch of the Hyundai ALCAZAR," S S Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India, said in a statement.

Hyundai Alcazar: What it offers?

Here's a quick run down of key specs and features offered in Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV flaunts a bold exterior, extended hood profile, dark chrome signature cascading grille, solid skid plates and a combination of Trio Beam LED Headlamps, Crescent Glow LED DRLs, and LED Fog Lamps with Dark Chrome Garnish.

There are a larger set of 18-inch alloy wheels and with its 150mm wheelbase, the SUV sure looks longer than the Creta. The SUV comes in Taiga Brown, Typhoon Silver, Polar White, Titan Grey, Phantom Black and Starry Night and the white and grey colours will be offered in a dual-tone finish.

Under the hood, Alcazar is packing a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine that delivers 159hp and 192Nm. The diesel variant is powered by a 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged unit as found on the Creta, but with a slight fine-tuning. Buyers can choose from 6-speed automatic or 6-speed manual.

Hyundai Alcazar packs an extensive list of features, which are as follows:

6 Airbags (Dual Front + Front Side + Curtain) Front & Rear Parking Sensors Blind View Monitor (first in Segment) Surround View Monitor with 360° Camera Electronic Stability Control (ESC with VSM) Hill Start Assist Control (HAC) Rear Disc Brakes ECM with Emergency Telematics Function Dual Airbags ABS with EBD Rear Parking Sensors Rear Parking Camera with Steering Adaptive Parking Guidelines Automatic Headlamps Child Seat Anchor (ISOFIX) Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (Highline) Rear Defogger

In addition, there are over 60 advanced blue link features that make the Alcazar a wholesome package.