Hyundai Elite i20 CVT is offered in Magna Executive and Asta variants

1.2-litre Kappa petrol develops 83hp of power and 114Nm of torque

Engine downsized to benefit from the new Indian vehicular tax laws

Hyundai Motor India Limited, the second largest car manufacturer of India announced the launch of 1.2 Petrol engine with continuously variable transmission (CVT) option in 2018 Elite i20 hatchback range.

Available in 2 trims, Magna Executive and Asta, the Elite i20 CVT is priced at Rs 7.04 lakh and Rs 8.16 lakh, respectively (ex-showroom Delhi). Hyundai has priced the Elite i20 CVT more affordable than its prime rival Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The CVT variants of the Baleno are priced at Rs 7.09 lakh (Delta), Rs 7.70 lakh (Zeta) and Rs 8.40 lakh (Alpha), ex-showroom Delhi.

Hyundai sold the CVT option in the previous version of the Elite i20 with the 1.4-litre petrol engine. However, in the new Elite i20, the automatic transmission option is mated to a 1.2-litre petrol mill. This is to benefit from the new Indian vehicular tax laws which favour sub-4m compact cars with engine capacity under 1,200cc.

The 1.2-litre Kappa petrol develops 83hp of power and 114Nm of torque. The same engine is also offered in five-speed manual transmission. 2018 Hyundai Elite i20 is also offered in 1.4-liter turbocharged diesel unit with 89hp of power and 220Nm of torque mated to the six-speed manual gearbox.

"India's most loved and awarded, Indian Car of the Year 2015 winner Elite i20 has been a global success ever since its launch. The CVT option with a 1.2-litre petrol engine coupled with hi-tech and convenience features offering uncompromised safety will make driving a brilliant experience. The head turner new 2018 Elite i20 is the most feature loaded and affordable premium compact segment car with a CVT option. Based on our advanced design philosophy, the new Elite i20 follows an evolved premium look, sporty styling and a strong road presence," said Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.