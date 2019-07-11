The feature loaded Hyundai Kona was launched in India on July 8, 2019. The electric SUV, which boasts of a futuristic design, was launched with an ex-showroom price of Rs 25.30 lakh. The launch comes at a time when India is increasing the pace of EV adoption.

Hyundai Kona packs in powerful magnetic synchronous electric engine powered by a 39.2 kWh lithium-ion battery. The four-wheeler has a pick-up speed of 100 kmph in 9.7 seconds and delivers a horsepower of 136 PS and torque of 395 Nm. The battery allows the vehicle to roll for about 452 kms with a single charging. The vehicle also features LED headlights, DRLs and tail lights. It rolls on 17-inch alloy wheels with muscular multi-plate suspensions all handled by a 10-way power drive seat. The SUV has a 17.77 cm touchscreen infotainment system, power bass, digital instrument cluster and an electric sunroof.

Hyundai has gone overboard with multiple offerings and guarantees to attract the attention of the buyers. The company is offering a warranty of three years on the SUV and about eight years on the battery pack. The company assumes that with proper infrastructure for charging, the giant will provide a hassle-free experience to its users.

Multiple proposals by the Modi government such as the rebate of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on the loans for EVs and the dip in GST from 12 percent to 5 percent might also influence the sale of EVs in India.

The biggest problem Hyundai will face is the competition against other SUVs in its price range. Creta has already created a benchmark in the SUV market with its varied features and price advantage. The ex-showroom price of Kona is about Rs 10 lakh more than Creta, which might create problems for the parent company to push Kona's sale while holding on to its star performer.

Hyundai has left no stone unturned in building the electric beast. But the biggest challenge it faces is on the infrastructure front, notably with regard to the number of charging points. Hopefully the EV adoption in the country wil hit top gear soon.