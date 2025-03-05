Hyundai has big plans for EV exports from India

India will play a key role as a manufacturing hub in achieving Hyundai Motor Company's aim of selling 20 lakh electric vehicles in the global market by 2030, according to the company's president and CEO Jose Munoz.

Addressing Hyundai Motor India employees at a town hall meeting in the company's headquarters in Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi, he said the company's new factory that is coming up at Talegaon in Maharashtra would not only help meet domestic demand but also position HMIL as a global manufacturing hub.

HMIL aims to reach a total annual production capacity of 1.1 million vehicles when its facility at Talegaon becomes fully operational. The company HMC will continue to support HMIL to expand its EV offering and invest in the necessary infrastructure to support this shift, he added.

To meet the growing demand for vehicles, HMIL's upcoming manufacturing facility in Talegaon will play an important role in improving local manufacturing capabilities. HMIL is dedicated to making EVs more accessible and suited to Indian consumers' needs, aligning with the country's push for green and eco-friendly vehicles. mobility solutions.

Munoz said, "India is the third-largest market in Hyundai's global operations. HMIL's IPO has helped HMC to invest and expand in new products and additional production capacity in India. HMIL has emerged as a world-class automotive manufacturing and regional export hub and is integral to Hyundai's global vision."

In a statement, HMIL said, "Muñoz's visit reinforced HMC's commitment to HMIL while highlighting the overarching strategic goals, exploring new opportunities and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation, and excellence. He also emphasized the importance of Hyundai's customer-centric philosophy and achieving the highest standards of quality and customer care to ensure sustainable success amid the rapidly evolving business environment.

He reinforced HMC's unwavering support to HMIL's commitment towards India by continuing to contribute actively towards building a 'Viksit Bharat', the statement added.

(With inputs from IANS)