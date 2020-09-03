Hyundai Motor India Ltd. registered 19.9 per cent sales growth in August 2020 as compared to the sales it had managed last year in the same month. Hyundai sold a total of 52,609 cars, out of which 45,809 units were sold in the domestic market and 6,800 were the export sales.

Commenting on August sales performance, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, "HMIL continues humbly to contribute to the recovery of Indian Automobile industy by registering domestic sales volume of 45,809 units in August 2020 with positive growth of 19.9 per cent on a comparative low base of last year. Good response to the new Creta, new Verna, new Tucson, NIOS, Aura, and the recently launched Venue iMT has resulted in this performance. We would like to carry on with cautious optimism as uncertainty still surrounds the pandemic."

Hyundai car prices in India

At present, Hyundai has four hatchbacks, four sedans, three SUVs, and an EV on sale in India. Here is a quick peek into the price range:

1) Hyundai Santro: Rs 5,84,790 to Rs 6,25,490

2) Grand i10: Rs 5,89,999 to Rs 5,99,999

3) Grand i10 NIOS: Rs 5,06,990 to 8,29,450 (cheapest Hyundai)

4) Elite i20: Rs 6,49,950 to Rs 8,30,993

5) Kona Electric: Rs 23,75,900 to Rs 23,94,649

6) Verna: Rs 9,30,585 to Rs 15,09,900

7) Aura: Rs 5,79,900 to Rs 9,22,700

8) Xcent: Rs 5,81,078 to Rs 8,79,026

9) Elantra: Rs 17,60,000 to Rs 20,65,000

10) Creta: Rs 9,99,000 to Rs 17,20,000

11) Venue: Rs 6,75,000 to Rs Rs 11,57,700

12) Tucson: Rs 22,30,000 to Rs 27,03,000

It's interesting to note that the least expensive Hyundai that you can buy right now is the base variant of the Grand i10 NIOS, whereas the base variant of the Santro is almost around 80K dearer. The most expensive Hyundai right now, until the Palisade comes along, is the Tucson.

All prices mentioned in this story are ex-showroom, Delhi.