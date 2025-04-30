Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal has recently made headlines for his personal life. The star spinner got divorced from his wife, Dhanashree Verma, in March 2025. Following the split, Yuzvendra, popularly known as Yuzvi, has immersed himself in the ongoing IPL season, representing Punjab Kings XI.

While his professional achievements are making news, his personal life is once again grabbing headlines. Rumours suggest that Yuzvi may have found love again and is reportedly dating RJ Mahvash, who is frequently seen cheering for him from the stands. Although both Yuzvi and Mahvash have denied the rumours, their frequent social media PDA continues to fuel speculation.

As per reports, the cricketer has invested in a luxurious property in Mumbai. As per documents accessed by Zapkey, Yuzvendra has rented a premium apartment in Andheri West for Rs 3 lakh per month. The lease, signed on February 4, spans two years and includes a security deposit of Rs 10 lakh. The 1,399 sq. ft. apartment is owned by actress, supermodel, TV host, and former Miss World India, Suri Natasha. The rental agreement also includes a 5% annual escalation in rent after the first year.

Reason for separation: Dhanashree insisted on moving to Mumbai, while Chahal wanted to stay in Haryana

According to reports, a major factor behind Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce was a disagreement about religion. Dhanashree was reportedly keen on relocating to Mumbai to pursue her career, while Yuzvendra preferred staying in Haryana to remain close to his family. This fundamental difference created ongoing tension between the couple and is believed to have played a significant role in their eventual separation.

With Yuzvi now moving to Mumbai, netizens have reacted strongly, criticising him for a perceived contradiction in his actions. Many pointed out that he had previously opposed Dhanashree's wish to relocate, yet now appears to have made the same move himself. Some online users even speculated that this decision might be influenced by his alleged relationship with Mahvash, hinting that the two might be considering moving in together.

A user said, "Hypocrite, when Dhanshree said he didn't buzz from Haryana..."

Another mentioned, "Cheap, he is doing it for Mahvash."

The third one said, "When Dhanshree said he didn't shift..."