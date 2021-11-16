The killing of two in the Hyderpora encounter on Monday evening triggered fresh controversy as families denied all claims of the forces and demanded the bodies of their loved ones to perform last rites.

Police on the other hand claimed that Mudasir Ahmed was a terrorist associate and had facilitated Pakistan terrorist Haider to escape from the spot after Sunday shoot out in Srinagar.

"Investigations revealed that the killed foreign terrorist Haider was involved in the recent brief shoot out at Jamalatta area of Srinagar and terrorist associate Mudasir Ahmad facilitated his escape from said spot to this rented location in an Alto-800 car", police stated in an official handout.

Countering police claims, families of both the killed persons said that they were innocents and were not directly or indirectly involved in terror activities.

Notable that Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar told the media that building owner Altaf Ahmed Dar had rented out three rooms on the top floor to Mudasir, who operated an unauthorized call centre from two rooms and gave one room to terrorists for hiding.

"In the guise of a call centre, Mudasir was running a terror module," he said and revealed that Muddasar used to bring terrorists from South Kashmir to operate in Srinagar. "Terrorists involved in carrying terror attacks were provided shelter in the call centre," he claimed.

Families hold protests, demand bodies

Families of two killed in the encounter held protests in Srinagar and demanded that their bodies be returned for a proper burial. Cops have buried bodies of both in Handwara, expecting possible law and order situation.

Mudasir's family said that he was not an Over Ground Worker (OGW) as claimed by the police. Quoting the mother of Mudasir Ahmed, a local news agency of Kashmir said that her son was a doctor and had no links with the terrorists. "He was not an OGW he was just a doctor and was earning for his family," the news agency reported while quoting Mudasir's mother.

Sister of Altaf says he was innocent

A video of Altaf Ahmed Dar's sister has been shared on various media sites in which she claims that her brother was innocent. "Monday morning Altaf went outside his home after breakfast and after that, in the evening family came to know about his death," she said and demanded that his body be handed over for last rites.

She said that Altaf has two young children, a ten-year-old daughter and a five-year-old son. "They want to see their father one last time. We want justice," she said.

She said that most of the time Altaf stayed in Delhi in connection with his business. "He had come from Jammu two days back, so how was he linked with terrorists," she said and countered claims of the police.

Mudasir was a terror associate: Police

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the killed Mudasir Ahmad was running an illegal call centre in the said building rented for business and was working as a terrorist associate", police said.

Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition including two pistols, three magazines, six mobile phones, one call centre (six cabins along with a similar number of computers, six CPUs working network, VOIP enabled) various virtual numbers of foreign numbers, dairies with alpha, beta, gamma codes, 01 US map, cabins, and other equipment were recovered from the site of the encounter.

Besides, a hideout of terrorists with warm clothes, snow boots, kitchen equipment, food packets, TV, and other necessary equipment like drug bottles, cigarette packets, and four mobile phones were also recovered.

The recoveries and other digital evidence indicated that a fake call centre was established to provide logistic support to the active terrorists.

Both civilians were accompanying the search party

Police said that to investigate the suspect call centre in the building, the owner of the building namely Altaf Ahmad as well as the tenant namely Mudasir Ahmad were also called to accompany the search party. "As the search party approached a room on top floor of the building, the hiding terrorists started firing indiscriminately towards the party which was retaliated", police said.

"However, in the initial exchange of fire, both the individuals accompanying search party received critical gunshot injuries and succumbed to their injuries. In the ensuing encounter, both the terrorists hiding in the room were eliminated and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter", the official hand-out of police reads.

Political parties demand probe

Political parties of Kashmir demanded a time-bound probe in the Hyderpora encounter in which two civilians were killed.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Gani Lone, CPI (M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) Junaid Mattu have demanded an impartial probe into the killing of civilians at Hyderapora.

Lone said that it was an "opportunity" for Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to "assert that human lives matter" by getting details revealed through a "neutral institution". Apni party leader and Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu demanded a "time-bound" probe into the "grave and serious allegations".

"An impartial & credible inquiry into the recent encounter in Hyderpora is an absolute necessity. There are far too many questions being raised about the encounter & about the people killed," Omar said in a tweet.

"Using innocent civilians as human shields, getting them killed in cross-firing & then conveniently labelling them as OGWs is part of GOIs rulebook now. Imperative that a credible judicial enquiry is done to bring out the truth & put an end to this rampant culture of impunity", Mehbooba tweeted.