Hyderabad is hit hard by incessant rains and even suburbs continued to receive rain for the fifth consecutive day on Tuesday, affecting the normal life and almost filling Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city.

Continued rain have led to overflowing of drains and inundation of roads, throwing vehicular traffic out of gear in some areas, while schools and colleges remain closed for the second day as the state government has declared a three-day holiday for all educational institutions.

Meanwhile, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has alerted people in view of the possibility of strong gusty winds.

Director of Enforcement, Vigilance & Disaster Management, GHMC stated Monday morning that moderate rainfall coupled with strong gusty winds may be present across the city for the next 12 hours. "Tree falls may be expected. Citizens may plan their commute accordingly," he said.

Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams are on high alert and attending to emergency calls. For DRF assistance citizens can dial 040-29555500.

Due to incessant rainfall in its catchment area, Hussain Sagar lake in the heart of the city has reached near a full capacity. The lake was receiving copious inflows through various storm water drains which join it.

With the water level reaching close to full tank level of 514.75 meters, the authorities are keeping a close watch on the situation. The water level in the lake stood at 513.41 meters. If the inflows continue, water will have to be released through outer channels.

Hyderabad civic authorities have already sounded an alert in areas abutting the outer channels which join the Musi River.

Meanwhile, release of water from Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar reservoirs was continuing. Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) have kept open two doors reach of the reservoirs up to one feet to let out water into the Musi River.

Both the reservoirs are receiving huge inflows due to incessant rain in their catchment areas. The water level at Himayat Sagar was recorded at 1,760.55 feet against the Full Tank Level (FTL) of 1,763.50 feet. The inflow has increased to 500 cusecs while 515 cusecs of water is being drained out into the Musi River.

The water level at Osman Sagar was 1,786 feet against the FTL of 1,790. The inflow into the reservoir has increased to 250 cusecs while authorities were releasing 312 cusecs through two gates.

People living in the river bed and in the residential areas along the course of the river have been alerted.

