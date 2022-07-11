The Telangana government on Saturday asked all departments to be on alert as heavy rains continued in many parts of the state.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to alert all the departments concerned and take quick safety measures in the wake of incessant rains.

He asked the Chief Secretary to hold video conferences with district collectors and alert the NDRF and rescue teams in the flood prone areas.

Following the red alert in Telangana and also in Maharashtra, the CM said that he will review the situation from time to time and also hold a video conference. He said that the ministers, MPs, MLAs, local body representatives and people representatives should be alert in their respective areas. He called on people representatives to help people in rescue operations and ensure no damages occurred.

He also appealed to people not to take risks during heavy rains. He urged them not to venture out of their homes unless there is an emergency and take all precautions.

In the wake of heavy inflows and flooding in River Godavari and Pranahitha, he alerted state irrigation officials and instructed them to take necessary steps.

Following heavy rains, the Chief Minister deferred a revenue awareness programme with Ministers, MLAs and Collectors scheduled at Pragati Bhavan on July 11. He said the proposed state-wide revenue 'sadassulu' from July 15 was also postponed. The CM said that the new schedule for the conduct of two programmes will be announced after normal weather conditions return.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alert to Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mancherial, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Adilabad and surrounding districts.

Hyderabad Meteorological Centre head Dr. K. Nagaratha said that these districts likely to be affected by very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.

Heavy rains in parts of Hyderabad and other districts on Saturday threw normal life out of gear. Road transport was affected in several areas.

Incessant rains in Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mancherial, and Jayashankar Bhupalapally districts hit coal production in Singareni Collieries mines for the second consecutive day.