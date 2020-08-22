A horrifying case has unravelled in Hyderabad, where a woman has lodged a 42-page FIR with the police. According to the 25-year-old claims, she has been raped over 5,000 times over the span of 10 years. She has alleged 139 men and women have sexually harassed her.

The incident came to light on Friday, following her complaint. She has cited many names, including politicians, lawyers, media persons and other alarming authorities.

Alarming rape case in Hyderabad

Till now, India was considered a rap culture, the extent to which it is one is still being debated. Amidst the debates, emerge cases like these that make it hard to argue otherwise. In a gruesome case, a 25-year-old lodged a complaint with the police regarding the history of sexual assault.

The case was booked earlier this week at the Panjagutta police station, Hyderabad, Telangana. The woman had divorced her ex-husband in 2010 after sexual harassment and physical abuse by her ex-husband's family members.

Since then, until she filed her complaint she said in her 42-page FIR that she has been sexually harassed and raped over 5,000 times by 139 different people, including men and women. She further claimed she had been the victim of many crimes and was threatened not to approach authorities.

Finally, she found the courage to do so. She has cited many from political backgrounds, student leaders, media persons and lawyers as well. While she hasn't named all of the accused, and investigation has been launched into the case.

The police have told Deccan Herald that her statements are being recorded and that medical tests and the like will be conducted to verify her claims. A case has been registered under the IPC sections 376(2), 509, 354 including rape, sexual assault, outraging a woman's modesty as well as the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act.