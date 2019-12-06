Allu Arjun, Samantha Akkineni, Nani, Vishal and host of other celebs have reacted to the news of the encounter of four accused in Hyderabad veterinary doctor Disha's rape and murder. The celebs said justice was served.

It has been exactly a week after the rape and murder of woman veterinary doctor Disha in Shadnagar. There has been a lot of hue and cry over the safety of women and continued heinous crimes against. Even while the police were investigating the case, several protests were held across the country. On Friday, people woke up to the news of the four accused killed in an encounter.

As a part of the investigation, the four accused (Mohammad Areef Pasha, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen Kumar and Chintakunta Chenna Keshavulu) of Disha's murder were taken to the site to recreate the crime scene at Shadnagar. One of the accused snatched the weapons from police and fired at them. In retaliation, the police fired and encountered all the four.

Many celebs from the Telugu film industry who had recently expressed their outrage over the incident were all glad to see the news about the encounter and could not stop gushing, "Justice is served." Some of them even thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Telangana Police for the act.

Here is how celebs reacted to the encounter of Hyderabad vet Disha's killers on Twitter:

Allu Arjun: JUSTICE SERVED

Samantha Akkineni: I ❤️ TELANGANA . Fear is a great solution and sometimes the only solution .

Vishal: Justice Finally Served!! My sincere thanks to Telangana Police....GB #RIPDisha #RIPPriyanka

Ravi Teja: Serving justice to #Disha doesn't stop here but starts from here by preventing such heinous crimes through education, empowerment and enlightenment from childhood. JaiHind. Now Rest in Peace Disha.

Puri Jagannath: SALUTE Telangana పోలీస్ డిపార్టుమెంటుకి చేతులెత్తి మొక్కుతున్నాను you are the real heros .I always believe one thing మనకి కస్టమొచ్చిన కన్నీళ్లొచ్చినా పోలీసోడే వస్తాడు . నువ్వే దిక్కు రక్షించాలని దేవుడికి మొక్కినా ఆ దేవుడు కూడా పంపించేది పోలీసోడినే @TelanganaDGP @KTRTRS

Vishnu Manchu: Woke up to some good news. At the time when we all didn't feel safe, our cops stood up. Hats off to the cops/Mr KCR and @KTRTRS in instilling a sense of security to lot of them. Including me. Jai Sri Ram! Jai Hind!

Kalyanram Nandamuri: Nothing can erase the pain of the grieving family! But, this will hopefully bring some closure. Justice has been served. Rest in Peace Disha! Kudos to @hydcitypolice @cyberabadpolice

Lakshmi Manchu: I do NOT feel bad. I was always against capital punishment but I've changed my mind over the years. Rapists MUST hang! Thank you kcr garu for standing as an example to our nation and showing respect to women! @RaoKavitha @KTRTRS

Nani: ఊరికి ఒక్కడే రౌడీ ఉండాలి వాడు పో #Disha

Harish Shankar: Just now talked to a government official after Warangal encounter there is a phenomenal decline in acid attacks ... hope the same continues now ....... Dandaalu saami Meeru padhi kaalala paatu challagaa Undalayyaa.......

Nikhil Siddhartha: Finally... The brutes deserved it for the inhuman Horrific crime they committed. We will never get back the innocent Disha again... but the next time someone thinks of rape or murder they will also realise the consequences. #JusticeForDisha #Encounter

Sai Dharam Tej: Sister, We couldn't save you, but justice has been served for you. A big big salute to #TelanganaPolice ...May your soul rest in peace

Anasuya Bharadwaj: I am Proud. #SettingExample #TelanganaPolice #Telangana I am happy.

Dr.Rajasekhar: Justice Served. Thank you to our Chief Minister @TelanganaCMO Our Police, Mr. Sajjanar ! Hats off to you. Rest in peace Disha.

Pranitha Subhash: OMGG, What a Great news to wake up to !!! Brutal but JUSTICE has been served !! #HyderabadHorror #DishaCase #priyankareddy

Bobby: I whole heartedly congratulate our Hyd Police Department. I request the department that whoever are in the custody for similar cases should be taken to CASE STUDY. #JusticeForDisha

Lavanya: RIP #Disha Justice is served..

Vivekh: Justice served..! Peace to the soul of that Dr sister..! Will b a lesson to all sick minded perverts! A big salute to the police officials for this stringent action