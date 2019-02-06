A 17-year-old girl was stabbed multiple times by her stalker in broad daylight in Hyderabad on Wednesday. She was rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Malakpet where her condition is stated to be critical.

The attacker, 19-year-old Bharath, is said to have been stalking the victim for months now. On Wednesday, the victim was walking to college when Bharath waylaid her, pulled out a large knife and stabbed her. He then took the girl into a small alleyway where he continued the assault.

The accused is currently on the run.

"We are searching of the accused who has been absconding since the incident took place. An FIR has been filed, he's been charged with attempt to murder, a case will be placed under POCSO Act as well," Additional DCP Central Zone P Govinda Reddy was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

The girl's uncle normally drops and picks her up from college. However, on Wednesday, she went to college alone. A report by The New Indian Express says that due to the stalking, the girl had restricted her movement and stayed at home most of the time.

"Because of constant harassment, the family members were cautious and she too restricted herself to home. However, she had to submit a project at college, which is why she stepped out with her sister on Wednesday morning. He attacked her multiple times on head, neck and hands," a family friend told TNIE.

Previously, the victim's uncle had spoken to Bharath who promised him that he will not harm her. When the stalking did not stop, some family members also filed a complaint with the local police who counselled him and asked him to stop but in vain.

According to the family members, the girl and Bharath were not in a relationship.

"She is being attended to by medical personnel at the moment. He stabbed her and she's sustained grievous injuries. Her condition is quite serious as of now. The doctors attending to her are planning to take her up for surgery, but until she is stabilised this will not be possible," a representative of the Yashoda Hospital told TNM.