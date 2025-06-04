Pankiru Gopal Reddy, a resident of Hyderabad, was deported from the United States when immigration officials in Dallas discovered discrepancies in his academic documentation. His journey to the U.S. was intended for higher education.

These inconsistencies led to his deportation back to India, where he was detained upon arrival at Shamshabad Airport by immigration authorities.

Upon his return, Gopal Reddy was handed over to the Shamshabad Police for further investigation. The police conducted a thorough search of his residence in Hastinapur Colony, B.N. Reddy Nagar, Hyderabad. During the raid, they seized Rs 10 lakh in cash, 12 iPhones, 2 Redmi phones, a Lenovo laptop, an Apple laptop, and multiple fake immigration stamps from various countries. The discovery of these items has raised suspicions about his involvement in illegal activities, particularly visa fraud or illegal immigration rackets.

In addition to Gopal Reddy, another individual named Katoju Ashok was also taken into custody. Both men have been arrested and placed in judicial remand as the investigation continues.

Police sources have confirmed that a case has been registered, and further inquiries are underway to trace the source of the seized items and uncover the full scope of the operation.