Police have picked up seven suspects for questioning after protests by female students of a private engineering college over alleged video recording in hostel bathrooms. The mobile phones of the hostel workers were seized and were being scanned on Thursday by the police to ascertain if they recorded the videos.

CMR Engineering College at Medchal on the outskirts of Hyderabad was rocked by protests late on Wednesday night.

Alleging privacy breach, the students staged a protest and demanded action against the accused.

They alleged that some hostel workers secretly recorded videos of female students in bathrooms.

Leaders of student unions including ABVP also joined the students in the protest which continued past midnight.

ABVP leaders demanded action against the management of the college. They alleged that female students were being blackmailed.

The protest began after some female students noticed hand imprints on the glass of ventilators in bathrooms.

The students also complained of inadequate security at the hostel and said though the issue was brought to the notice of the management, no action was taken.

They also alleged that when the warden was informed about the video recording, he made some objectionable remarks.

The student leaders warned that if videos recorded in bathrooms surfaced on social media, former minister and BRS MLA Malla Reddy, who owns the college, will have to take responsibility.

The protestors smashed the windows of the security room.

Police rushed to the college and tried to pacify the protestors with an assurance to take action.

The police officials said they would register a case based on the complaints and initiate a thorough investigation into the incident.

With no formal complaint being filed, police have not registered an First Information Report (FIR). However, they detained seven hostel workers for questioning.

The mobile phones of the workers were seized and were being scanned by the police to ascertain if they recorded the videos.

