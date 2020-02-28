Hyderabad Police has reportedly filed an FIR against WhatsApp, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook for their anti-national activities such as provoking and spreading rumours between two religions. The Cyber Crime Police registered the case on the complaint of one Silveri Srishailam.

According to a report by India Today, Srishailam claimed in his complaint that activities of these social media platforms are highly objectionable as per the law of the land.

The police then registered a case against WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok and other social media platforms under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The report mentions that notices have been issued to the concerned parties and further investigation is underway.

What does the complain say?

The complainant against social media platform alleged that after the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, some anti-social elements launched social media campaigns under the guise of freedom of expression. It said that these anti-social elements are collaborating with social media operators to circulate unverified videos and messages to link the CAA with the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Srishailam said that it is damaging national integration and communal harmony of the country. The complainant further alleged that the accused are using social media applications to circulate messages and videos in multiple languages to propagate their hidden agenda.

He said that this is being done by the creation of individualised groups. He further said that he is a member of several WhatsApp groups that are working against CAA and NRC.

These groups are circulating offensive content that can harm the national interest, he said in his complaint. According to the report, the complainant also accused the admins of these groups of encouraging users to post sensitive and damaging content in the WhatsApp groups.

Srishailam also accused TikTok of insulting sovereignty of India. "TikTok users posting videos of protests were shooting videos not so long ago of themselves dancing and cracking jokes on Indian leaders apart from playing pranks to insult sovereignty of India," the complainant said as per the report.