Swedish motorcycle-maker Husqvarna Motorcycles seems to be rigorously testing its upcoming duo — Svartpilen 401 and Vitpilen 401—in India. After the spy images of the Husqvarna duo made an appearance on the web earlier this year, the models have now been caught testing in India again, this time around in a video.

Husqvarna Motorcycles' Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 look production-ready and are seen testing alongside KTM 390 Duke. Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 are based on the new KTM 390 Duke and the model could now be used for the purpose benchmarking. Husqvarna motorcycles are expected to be launched in India toward the end of the year or early next year.

The Swedish motorcycle-maker is entering the Indian market in association with Bajaj Auto and KTM, and will use Bajaj's plant.

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401 and Svartpilen 401 come powered by the same 373.3cc single-cylinder, liquid cooled engine of KYM 390 Duke, which is tuned to belt out 44hp and 37Nm of torque. The Husqvarna duo will be built around the steel-trellis frame and get the same 43mm WP telescopic fork at the front and a WP monoshock unit at the rear as KTM 390 Duke. The duo will also get 320mm disc rotor with Bybre calipers and 230mm disc brake with Bybre calipers at the rear.

Vitpilen is a neo-café racer, while Svartpilen is a scrambler. Vitpilen 401 gets a steel-aluminum exhaust, clip-on handlebars, and street-focused Metzeler M5 tires. On the other hand, Svartpilen 401 has exhaust fitted with the robust protector in dark shade, off-road style handlebar, and Pirelli Scorpion Rally STR tires. The motorcycles will come with 9.5-litre fuel tank, slipper clutch and Bosch 9.11MB two channels ABS system.