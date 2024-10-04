The southeastern United States has been left reeling in the wake of Hurricane Helene, a storm of such magnitude that it has claimed over 200 lives, making it the deadliest to hit the US mainland since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. The hurricane, which first made landfall in Florida a week prior to October 4, 2024, has left a trail of destruction across six states. North Carolina has been particularly hard hit, accounting for over half of the fatalities.

The scale of the disaster is still unfolding, with hundreds of people reported missing and nearly a million customers without power. Amidst the devastation, stories of loss and grief have emerged. In Erwin, Tennessee, a small town united in grief as the names of victims were announced at a vigil, their families lighting candles in remembrance. The sister of one of the victims, Monica Hernandez, tearfully paid tribute to her sister, whose body was found on Saturday.

In response to the crisis, US President Joe Biden has taken decisive action, deploying up to 1,000 active-duty soldiers to support the delivery of food, water, and other essentials to communities affected by Hurricane Helene. This deployment is in addition to the more than 1,000 North Carolina National Guard soldiers already on the ground, who are providing food, water, supplies, and conducting search and rescue operations.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has been actively involved in the relief efforts, noting that around-the-clock efforts continue to provide resources and assistance to communities in the western part of the state. The Governor's office has been working closely with federal agencies like FEMA to coordinate the response and ensure that aid reaches those in need.

The aftermath of Hurricane Helene has been marked by scenes of devastation. Residents of Swannanoa and Black Mountain, just outside Asheville, were unable to leave for days due to road closures from mudslides and floodwater. Hannah Calloway, a resident of Swannanoa, described the scene as complete devastation, adding, I watched the community I grew up in, everything vanish, wash away that easy.

The federal government has been proactive in its response, with FEMA providing more than $10 million directly to those affected by the storm. As of Wednesday, FEMA had shipped over 8.8 million meals, more than 7.4 million liters of water, 150 generators, and more than 225,000 tarps to the region.

As the southeastern US continues to grapple with the effects of the hurricane, the focus remains on providing aid to those affected and rebuilding the communities that have been devastated. The disaster has also had political implications, with the 2024 presidential campaign in full swing. Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance toured the damage caused by Hurricane Helene in Damascus, Virginia, with Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin. When asked if he supported the call for Congress to pass an emergency appropriations package to help those impacted by Helene, Vance said yes.