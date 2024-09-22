US returns 297 invaluable antiquities to India, PM Modi expresses gratitude

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude on Sunday to US President Joe Biden for returning 297 "invaluable antiquities" that were illicitly trafficked from India.

In a post on social media platform X, PM Modi stated, "Deepening cultural connect and strengthening the fight against illicit trafficking of cultural properties." I am extremely grateful to President Biden and the US Government for ensuring the return of 297 invaluable antiquities to India."

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the artefacts were returned "in keeping with close bilateral ties and to foster greater cultural understanding".

The statement said the pieces will be "shortly repatriated to India." It added that a select few pieces were showcased to Modi and Biden during their bilateral meeting in Wilmington, Delaware.

The US State Department's Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs and the Archaeological Survey of India, under the Ministry of Culture, Union Government, signed a Cultural Property Agreement in July 2024 to strengthen cultural ties.

The agreement aims to fulfil the commitments made by President Biden and Prime Minister Modi to enhance cooperation in protecting cultural heritage, as stated in the Joint Statement issued after their meeting in June 2023, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

The antiquities belong to a period of almost 4000 years, from 2000 BCE – 1900 CE and have origins in different parts of India. The majority of the antiquities are terracotta artefacts from Eastern India, while others are made of stone, metal, wood and ivory and belong to different parts of the country.

According to MEA, the Apsara in sandstone from Central India belonging to the 10-11th century CE, Jain Tirthankar in bronze from Central India belonging to the 15-16th century CE, Terracotta vase from Eastern India belonging to the 3-4th century CE, Stone Sculpture from South India belonging to 1st-century BCE-1st century CE, Lord Ganesh in Bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE were handed over.

The antiquities also included Standing Lord Buddha in sandstone from North India belonging 15- 16th century CE, Lord Vishnu in Bronze from Eastern India belonging to 17-18th century CE, Anthropomorphic figure in copper from North India belonging to 2000-1800 BCE, Lord Krishna in bronze from South India belonging to 17-18th century CE and Lord Karthikeya in granite from South India belonging to 13-14th century CE.

The total number of cultural artefacts returned from the US to India since 2016 stands at 578. This is the maximum number of cultural artefacts returned to India by any other country.

(With inputs from IANS)