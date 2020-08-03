Due to a dispute over delay in a food order, a 22-year-old newly hired Florida Burger King worker, was shot dead on Saturday night.

Desmond Armond Joshua Jr. was on duty at the drive-thru, which was crowded at that particular moment. He had recently started working at the Burger King outlet in Florida in the USA.

Kelvis Rodriguez Tormes, 37, was charged with first-degree murder with a firearm, destruction of evidence and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

According to reports, due to the restaurant being crowded, the drive-thru was backed up and due to this, the customers had to wait longer than the usual waiting time for their orders to arrive.

Among the customers, was a woman, who became so upset that she threatened the worker at the restaurant attending to her. She said that she was going to have 'her man' come to the restaurant, so an employee refunded her $40 and asked her to leave.

'You have two seconds before I shoot you'

Tormes later showed up at the restaurant and threatened Joshua saying that, "You have two seconds before I shoot you."

When Tormes shot Joshua, he fell to the ground and Tormes went back to his truck and drove off. According to the police, Joshua was suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot. When Joshua was taken to a nearby hospital, he was pronounced dead.

A video was recovered for the investigation in which it was seen that Joshua was in a physical altercation with Tormes who had him in a headlock.

Tormes was later traced and arrested. The relationship between the woman and Tormes remains unknown.

It should be noted that Joshua had a record of being previously detained on suspicion of burglary, battery, petit theft, trespassing in occupied structure & resisting officer with violence. He was bonded on $1100 bail in August 2019. But recently, he had started goodwill efforts to redeem himself and what he got in return was a gunshot that took away his life.