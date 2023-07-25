Bollywood Sara Ali Khan is one of the most active social media users and often shares day-to-day updates on her Instagram feed. Be it a gymming session, her "Namaste Darshako" reels, " Knock Knock" jokes. Sara's IG feed is an amalgamation of her travel diaries, where she goes for promotions, candid pictures and more.

Sara has always been under the radar for visiting Hindu shrines, netizens often troll her for not visiting Dargarh. At times, trollers go overboard and even drag her parents especially, Saif Ali Khan for not teaching her about the importance of reading namaz.

Sara had time and again been trolled and questioned for her staunch religious belief and being secular the actor this time visited Amarnath as well as a famous Dargah in Kashmir.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan undertakes Amarnath Yatra in J&k. pic.twitter.com/UIiiWvOe2j — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2023

After divine darshan at Amarnath; Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Kashmir's dargah

On Saturday, Sara Ali Khan visited the shrine of Baba Barfani in Amarnath. She posted a reel on her Instagram where she was seen ringing the temple bell at the entrance, she had covered her head with a dupatta

She captioned the reel as, "Jai Baba Barfani," along with emojis of joining hands, a mountain and a trident. In the video she said, "Namaste darshako. Humari Amarnath yatra ab prarambh ho chuki hai. Bahut sare yatri aaye hain darshan karne. Wo rahi Amarnath ki gufa. Toh chalo karte hain humari yatra bhi. Thank you ji" (Greetings viewers. Our Amarnath trip has started. There are a lot of devotees here. There's the Amarnath cave. So let's start our journey too). Along with her several devotes were seen chanting 'Har Har Mahadev.'

In the background, 'Namo Namo,' Amit Trivedi's song from Sara's debut film Kedarnath can be heard.

Soon after she shared glimpses of her divine Amarnath Yatra and darshan, she was flooded with hate comments.

A user wrote, "If you don't want to be Muslim then change your religion you are just disrespecting our religion also change your name."

Another mentioned, "Don't forget her mom is Hindu."

After her Amarnath visit, the actor jetted off to Kashmir and also shared a carousel where she can be seen offering prayers at Dargah.

In a series of pictures and videos shared by Sara on her Instagram, she is seen spending time with kids in a tent. Another video features her playing with a little child while being in the pool.

As soon as she shared the pictures and videos of her praying at a Dargah in Kashmir her fans flocked to the comment section and lauded her.

A user wrote, "There is a lot this generation has to learn from you. You are a rarity. Humble and human."

Another mentioned, "Salute to your simplicity. I have seen only you and Adah Sharma embracing simple people like this. no show off no feeling awkward. you gel up as if you belong here. really this is something incredible. otherwise, glamour people only give elegant vibe and they think as they are above all."

The third user wrote, "PPL who are saying ye badrinath Gaye because her mother is a Hindu...... Lo she went to dargah because her father is a Muslim who is also son of a Hindu mother.... Good soul seeks blessings doesn't matter who the God is...."

Sara on her religious beliefs

Sara was recently asked about the trolling she has to face for being a Muslim by faith and visiting Hindu shrines.She said, "Honestly main ye keh chuki hoon aur phir se kahungi... ki main apne kaam ko bohot seriously leti hoon. Mein kaam karti hu janta ke liye, aap logon ke liye. Agar aap logon ko mera kaam achcha na lage... toh mujhe bura lagega." (I take my work very seriously. I work for people, for you. I would feel bad if you don't like my work but my personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. You should like the energy of a place...I believe in energy.)"

Sara further shared, "Lekin yeh jo meri niji maanyata he, ye meri niji maanyata hain. Main Ajmer Sharif utni shiddat se jaungi jitni ki Bangla Sahib, jitna Mahakal, aur main jaati rahungi. Toh jisko bhi jo bhi bol sakte hain, woh bol sakte hai. Mujhe koi problem nahi hai. Lekin kahi bhi jaakar sabse jaruri baat ye hoti hai ki aapko waha ki uorja achchi lagni chahiye...main uorja mein maanyata rakhti hoon." ((My personal beliefs are my own. I will go to Ajmer Sharif with the same devotion with which I will go to Bangla Sahib or Mahakal. I will continue visiting. People can say whatever they want, I have no problem. For me, the energy of a place is important...I believe in energy)."

Work front

Sara will soon be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro In Dino. The anthology also stars Aditya Roy Kapur, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. Further, she has Ae Watan Mere Watan and Murder Mubarak in the pipeline.