Human beings have long been dreaming of living forever. However, the human lifespan has some limitations, and even during this era of medical advancement, humans have not succeeded in increasing their average lifespan to three-digit numbers. But now, new researches suggest that artificial intelligence (AI) could help humans live forever, not in a physical form, but in a virtual manner.

Bringing Black Mirror to real life

Black Mirror, a sci-fi series portrayed a futuristic life where people can live forever in the form of chatbots. And now, real-life developments suggest that the events and happenings described in Charlie Brooker's hit TV show could soon become a reality.

Experts believe that digital bots will become more lifelike with advances in artificial intelligence, and they may even evolve on their own after the death of the person. It should be noted that personalized bots are already being sold to people who wish to leave a legacy of their own on this earth even after death.

The idea of mimicking a person forever using chatbots

A company in California named Replika is already offering users a digital companion that will learn to mimic them over the course of time. The ultimate concept behind these bots is simple; this AI-driven persona will start behaving like a person gradually, and ultimately, this virtual bot can be considered a real replication of that person. Interestingly, these bots are created with as broad a persona as possible.

Apart from these bizarre ambitions, a robotic expert had recently predicted that advancements in artificial intelligence could make humans hybrid beings in the future. David J Gunkel believes that humans will augment themselves with artificial intelligence, thus the species could elevate their physical and mental capabilities.

The robotic expert also predicted that the legal standing of robots powered with artificial intelligence could emerge as the hottest point of debate in the future.