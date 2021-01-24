Unlike previous years, Republic Day celebrations this year will be a lot different in view of the ongoing pandemic. The R-Day parade, which usually attracts over 100,000 people, will be a low-key affair this year without a chief guest, limited attendees or even motorcycle stunts. With limited attendance, many people who wished to see the parade live can do so this year from the comforts of your homes and with better visuals - thanks to the all-new camera gears that will be used by Prasar Bharati.

Giving a sneak peek into the coverage setup for the big day, Prasar Bharti CEO Shashi Shekhar shared pictures of how the DD National and DD News Live teams are setting up to cover the Republic Day Parade Live despite the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic. There's also some new exciting gears for the coverage to bring better perspective to those watching from homes.

New robotic cameras

Shekhar also introduced the new Mobile Buggy Camera, which will be used to cover the Republic Day Parade. In addition, there will also be robotic cameras and 360-degree view cameras to bring different perspectives from the upcoming event.

The Mobile Buggy Camera will be in motion during the parade, capturing all the movements as they happen. The robotic cameras installed at various locations across the venue will capture the most important events with ease. Finally, the 360-degree view cameras will cover the entire scenes from all directions - all at once.

Shekhar also revealed that the live production will bring footage from 48 cameras, covering the parade from Rashtrapati Bhavan to National War Memorial and end at the India Gate.

Where to watch parade live?

As the tradition goes, DD National and DD News Live will bring the live-stream of the Republic Day parade to your homes. The parade route will be from Vijay Chowk via Rajpath, Amar Jawan Jyoti, India Gate Princess Palace, Tilak Marg to finally India Gate.

The 72nd Republic Day celebrations livestream will begin at 9 a.m. on January 26. Viewers can either tune in to Doordarshan channel on TV or watch it online from Doordarshan National's official YouTube channel.