From the existence of aliens to the presence of the Illuminati, conspiracy theories have always succeeded in creating debates in online spaces. And now, another mindblowing conspiracy theory that questions the existence of humans on earth has gone viral on online spaces. The bizarre conspiracy theory is being put forward by a person named Matt Welland on his TikTok account.

Humans are all dead

In his video posted on April 13, Matt Welland asks others, ''Are we all dead.''

"So scientifically it's proven that when we die our mind is still functioning and it's true that our life literally does flash before our eyes. There's a seven-minute period of time when you will re-watch your entire life but it won't feel like seven minutes – it will feel like forever," said Matt Welland.

Welland also claimed that humans are not capable to determine whether they are trapped in the clutches of near-death experience.

"You'd just think it's your life. What I'm trying to say is we could all be dead lying in a hospital bed somewhere and this reality is just our life flashing before our eyes in a weird way," added Welland, Daily Star reports.

Human life is not confined to the physical body

The claims made by Welland have now gone viral, and it is receiving mixed reactions from netizens. Followers of Welland claim that the possibility of living in memories could be a possibility, while some others have dismissed his theory.

However, Dr. Bruce Greyson, professor emeritus in psychiatry at the University of Virginia believes that human life is not just confined to the physical body.

"I am convinced now, after doing this for 40, 50 years, that there is more to life than just our physical bodies. I recognize that there is a non-physical part of us. Is that spiritual? I'm not sure. Spirituality usually involves a search for something greater than yourself, for meaning and purpose in the universe. Well, I certainly have that," says Greyson.