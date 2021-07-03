Several medical experts believe that the advancement in technology could increase human lifespan drastically in the coming years. And now, a new study that combined reasoning and probability, known as Bayesian theory suggested that humans could live up to 132 years by the end of this century.

Analysis on supercentenarians

During the study, researchers analyzed supercentenarians, who are an exclusive group of extremely elderly individuals. It should be noted that a person will fall under this demographic only after crossing 110 years of age.

The study surprisingly found that more people are joining this list in recent years which means the lifespan of people in the present world is increasing dramatically. The study reports showed a strong likelihood of living up to 132 years by the end of 2100.

The world record for the oldest person belongs to Jeanne Calment from France who died in 1997. During the time of her death, she was aged 122 years and 164 days. Researchers who took part in this study believe that her record will be broken soon.

"People are fascinated by the extremes of humanity, whether it's going to the moon, how fast someone can run in the Olympics, or even how long someone can live. With this work, we quantify how likely we believe it is that some individual will reach various extreme ages this century," said Michael Pearce, a statistician at the University of Washington and the lead author of the study.

Harvard's genetic reset and the human quest to live forever

Recently, Harvard genetic experts had suggested that studies on genetic reset could help humans forever. David Sinclair, a professor of genetics at Harvard University claimed that genetic reset trials that could begin in 2023 could help humans to live beyond the current average lifespan.

The Harvard expert also added that recent trials conducted on mice proved that aging can be reversed in the brain and other organs. If such a genetic reset can be successfully carried out among humans, it could help humans to dramatically elevate their lifespan.