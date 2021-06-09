As modern science advances at a quick pace, several transhumanists believe that human beings will emerge as a hybrid species in the future, and it may even help the species to achieve immortality. And now, a Harvard genetics expert has astonishingly claimed that human studies on 'genetic reset' could help human beings to live forever.

Reversing the age to achieve immortality

Harvard professor of genetics David Sinclair revealed that the genetic reset trials will begin in 2023, and it could help humans to live beyond the current average lifespan.

Sinclair claimed that initial tests on mice have proved that aging can be reversed in the brain and other organs. While talking at the Lex Fridman podcast, the genetic expert claimed that these tests could even provide vision to blind mice.

"What we found is that there are embryonic genes that we can put into the adult animal to reset the age of tissues and it only takes four to eight weeks to work well. You can take a blind mouse that has lost its vision due to aging, neurons aren't working towards the brain, reset those neurons back to a younger age and now the mice can see again. What wasn't known was, can you partially take age back without creating a tumor or generating a stem cell in the eye, which would be a disaster, and the answer is yes," said Sinclair, Daily Star reports.

Sinclair also added that similar tests will be carried out in humans by 2023, and it could help to reverse the cell aging process.

"I'm so optimistic that we are going into human studies in less than two years from now," added Sinclair.

There is no maximum limit to human lifespan

When asked about the threshold of human life, Sinclair revealed that there is no maximum limit to human lifespan. The genetic expert also added that babies born today should aim to reach the age of 100.

"How long can you ultimately live? Well, there's no maximum limit to a human life span. Anyone who says you max out at x I think is full of it. There's nothing that I have seen that says biological organisms have to die," said Sinclair.

Recently, another study had suggested that humans are not capable of achieving immortality, as the species will be able to live a maximum of between 120 and 150 years. In the study report, researchers noted that the human body will totally lose its ability to recover from stresses like illness and injury, resulting in death after 120 to 150 years.