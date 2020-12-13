Actor Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have been in a light-hearted feud since 2009 -- but Wolverine and Deadpool movie stars are very close friends. They both remained silent for a long time after declaring a truce for the greater good, but it looks like Reynolds has again ignited the latest round of his entertaining clash with the X-Men movie star with a picture shared on a social media platform.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds' friendship:

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds met on the set of X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Since then, Reynolds is urging Jackman to give his nod for a Deadpool and Wolverine crossover movie. The frenemies have both made pseudo takedown ads about each other, and they often add to their feud through multiple social media posts - all in good humour, of course.

Back in April 2020, Jackman talked about how his feud with Deadpool movie star actually began. Jackman explained that it all started after Reynolds' got married to Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson. When Hugh met Ryan, he used to tell him to take extra care of the actress, who apparently was a very close friend of Jackman.

"When he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behavior here, pal, because I'm watching,' and we started rubbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," Jackman had explained back then.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds: The hilarious battle

Back in 2018, Ryan Reynolds acquired a stake in Aviation American Gin. Since then, he is filming a variety of humorous commercials for the brand. He later sold his shares for an estimated $610 million, but he still has an "ongoing ownership interest" in the company.

Recently, the Aviation American Gin was promoted when someone put a bottle of the Gin on Hugh Jackman's Hollywood Walk of Fame. Ryan instantly retweeted the photo and quoted, "permission to frame this? Or turn it into a billboard?"

November 2015:

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds were winners of People's Sexiest Man Alive in 2010 and 2008. To take a hilarious jib, Reynolds pretended to be Jackman while wearing his prosthetics from the Deadpool movie and used Jackman's Australian accent.

"G'day mate! Hugh Jackman here just reminding you to get your votes in for People's Sexiest Man Alive. Cover's coming up," Reynolds said in the video. To which, Jackman tweeted it by adding, "Presenting ...ME by HIM."

January 2016:

What started a funny leg-pulling between the two took a whole different dimension when Reynolds took a jab at Hugh during a Deadpool promo celebrating Australian day, where he referred to X-Men Origins: Wolverine, a career-low for him. In the video, Ryan says, "Happy Australia Day...One tiny problem [Australia], you gave us 'Wolverine' and for that – I can't forgive you."

He then broke the fourth wall by addressing Hugh Jackman directly and said that he personally does not have any problem with the star as he considers him a "True Legend," but was not particularly too pleased with the X-Men movie that featured both of them.

If these weren't enough, Deadpool fans were amazed when in the superhero movie, Ryan removes his mask to reveal that he is wearing another mask underneath -- a paper cutout of Jackman's face. This further fueled some comic relief to the viewers who were otherwise engaged in a serious movie scene.

This is not the first time when Ryan hilariously tried to troll The Fountain movie star. Here are some of the funny moments between these two:

As mentioned earlier, Ryan has always wanted to share the screen with Hugh Jackman in a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover movie. In 2016, Jackman posted a smiling photo of himself with his arms around Reynolds, but did he wish Ryan to be there with him? Well, he wrote, "Seriously, Mate. You've got to stop following me. SECURITY!!!"

February 2016:

Back in 2016, Hugh Jackman starred in Eddie the Eagle movie. While promoting the film, he got a chance to had a sit-down with Ryan Reynolds. During their conversation, Ryan asked about playing a character named Eddie, to which Hugh replied that Eddie was not his role (Hugh portrayed Bronson Peary).

Ryan asks a fake fan question, asking, "I heard that on 'X-Men Wolverine,' you had specially designed lifts put in your shoes so you would appear taller than one of your co-stars."

Like a true professional, Hugh answered, "That's true...but everything in that movie was about advancing story and character."

December 2016:

Hugh Jackman used a paper mask, just like what Ryan did, when he spoke about Deadpool actor receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

"@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today," he tweeted along with the video.

@VanCityReynolds asked me to post this 100% real video by him on being honored with a star on Hollywood's Walk of Fame today. pic.twitter.com/LE4dQXpTuV — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) December 15, 2016

He then went on to make fun of Reynolds with a small speech where he says, "How could a guy who failed his high school drama class be this talented? I have no answer to that. But to quote my favorite actor in the world, Hugh Jackman, and who by the way was people's sexiest man alive way before me, [America is] the most generous country on the planet. And feel free to urinate on my section of the sidewalk."

In 2017, when Hugh Jackman was promoting his Wolverine movie in China, he shared a cool picture of him surrounded by his fans. However, Ryan tweeted the photo and wrote, "Pretty sure those are protestors."

April 2018:

Hugh Jackman is in a loving relationship with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness. The couple has been together for the last 24 years. In 2018, Hugh took to Twitter to post a loving message for his wife, where he called her the "greatest gift I will ever receive."

However, Ryan responded to the tweet, writing,

"I gave this 3 months. Tops. I was wrong."

November 2018:

Ryan Reynolds released a political attack ad against Hugh Jackman where he says reveals that Hugh's real name is Hugh Michael Jackman, and after walking off from the Wolverine, he is unemployed.

"Is this the type of amazing actor and nice person we want delivering a preachy liberal speech this awards season?" Ryan added.

Soon after this, Hugh responded with a funny counter-attack ad against Ryan where he posted a video and wrote, "Who are you going to trust? Me or @vancityreynolds?"

"The truth? He's been riding on Hugh's coattails ever since 2009 when Hugh hand-selected him to star in 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' in the universally acclaimed best portrayal of [Deadpool] Wade Wilson. Ever," Jackman says in the attached video.

Hugh Jackman took their comical feud to the next level when along with Jake Gyllenhaal, he trolled Ryan for letting him wear a sweater during their usual hangout.

However, Hugh Jackman later repaid it by wearing a similar sweater.

February 2019:

Both Ryan and Hugh came together for a video where they explained their temporary truce.

"Ryan Reynolds is a complete and total f***ing a****e. Gin's pretty great, though. I'll have to try it someday," Jackman said in his ad before opening the bottle of gin and letting it spill all over the table.

Jackman then apologized, saying,

"Sorry man. I didn't think the truce was actually real."

April 2020:

Hugh Jackman again posted a lovely caption for his wife during their 24th anniversary. But Reynolds' response was what caught everyone's attention.

"Hang in there, Deb," Ryan commented on the picture.

October 2020:

This time, Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds decided to use their leg-pulling for a good cause. Jackman announced that through his Laughing Man, they would donate 100 percent of its proceeds to educational programs and community development in several countries, while Ryan's Aviation Gin will support those industry workers who lost income due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

November 2020:

Hugh Jackman posted a video explaining that his coffee purchases benefit coffee growers from all over the world. He then told his viewers to ignore Ryan Reynolds, who is attempting to purchase his own brand, Aviation Gin.

"Stop enabling this man. He's not your friend. He's not my friend. I'm pretty sure he's nobody's friend. Isn't that right, Ryan's mom?"

Meanwhile, you can also check out the hilarious behind-the-scenes of making the Aviation Gin commercial: