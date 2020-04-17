Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are internet's two favorite stars who have been jokingly feuding for years over Deadpool and Wolverine movies.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Logan movie star talked about how his feud started with Ryan Reynolds. During the interview, Jackman explained that it all started after Reynolds' marriage to Scarlett Johansson. As many of Reynolds fans know that he was married to Black Widow actress from 2008 to 2011.

Hugh Jackman stated that he met Ryan Reynolds back when he was shooting for Wolverine and he used to tell him to take extra care of Scarlett Johansson, who was a very close friend to Jackman.

"When he came on set I was like, 'Hey, you better be on your best behaviour here, pal, because I'm watching,' and we started ribbing each other that way, and then it all escalated with the Deadpool thing and him calling me out and trying to manipulate me through social media to do what he wanted," Jackman explained.

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds are famous for trolling and ribbing each other on social media platforms. They both respect each other's works and are true friends but they never let go of any moment to troll one another.

Back in 2019, Reynolds took another jab at Jackman and called him an evil person. While appearing on Today Show Australia, Ryan Reynolds stated that everyone thinks that Hugh is a "benevolent ambassador to your country. People don't realize he's from Winnipeg, Canada."

Deadpool - Wolverine crossover movie:

Ryan Reynolds really wants Hugh Jackman to star opposite him in a Deadpool-Wolverine crossover movie but the latter has officially taken a retirement from his superhero character and chances of him reprising the role again are close to zero.

"I try to limit it to five hours a day, planning retribution. I've found in the past that it just gets unhealthy if it's more than five hours of obsessing over how to get Ryan Reynolds. But five hours is good and healthy and keeps me strong and ready," Jackman further joked.

We saw the last of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in the acclaimed movie, Logan. In the final scenes, Logan finally dies and it would take some time-traveling thing from Deadpool's end to change the past.