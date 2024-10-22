Huge ruckus in JPC meet on Waqf Bill: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee breaks glass bottle, suspended

A heated argument escalated during the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) meeting on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024, resulting in Trinamool Congress MP, Kalyan Banerjee breaking a glass bottle.

Sources say that tensions flared when representatives from Justice in Reality and Panchasakha Prachar, both based in Cuttack, Odisha, were presenting their views.

Banerjee, who had already spoken multiple times without being formally recognised, attempted to speak again. This prompted an objection from BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay, sparking a heated exchange.

During the argument, Banerjee reportedly smashed a glass water bottle, injuring himself in the process, and then threw its fragments toward Chairman Jagdambika Pal.

The JPC meeting was immediately adjourned following the incident. Both ruling and Opposition MPs later accused each other of using abusive language.

After a brief adjournment, the meeting resumed.

Kalyan Banerjee has been suspended from the JPC meeting for one session for his behaviour. He cannot attend the next meeting of the JPC. This decision was taken by a margin of 9-7 votes in the meeting.

This is not the first time tensions have run high in discussions over the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. Several times the Opposition and ruling members were seen engaged in verbal duels.

Earlier on October 15 also, intense confrontations between ruling and Opposition MPs were witnessed in the JPC meeting, leading to a temporary walkout by Opposition members.

The friction arose when Opposition MPs claimed that they were not given a fair opportunity to speak and they were miffed over the conduct of the ruling party MPs.

Despite their initial exit, the Opposition later rejoined the meeting.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, introduced in the Lok Sabha on August 8 following a heated debate, was later referred to the JPC. The JPC is conducting discussions with various stakeholders, which are supposed to continue.

The Waqf Bill seeks to reform the management of Waqf Board properties, but some provisions have drawn criticism.

(With inputs from IANS)