As the legal hurdles for Ram Charan and Shankar's movie are slowly resolving, the duo is gearing up for the mammoth movie venture to get on the floors. Tentatively titled #RC15, the movie is bankrolled by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations.

#RC15 shooting updates

Actor Ram Charan, producer Dil Raju, and Shankar Shanmugham met at Chennai to discuss the proceedings regarding the huge-budget movie. It is reported that they have come to a conclusion on the movie's launch soon.

The movie is to get on the floors by the end of next month, as most of the pre-production formalities are completed. It is reported that the shooting sessions would continue for 20 months before the movie gets a wrap.

Ram Charan posted a photo posing with director Shankar and producer Dil Raju and wrote, "Had a fabulous day in Chennai yesterday! Thank you Shankarshanmugham Sir and family for being such great hosts. Looking forward to #RC15. Updates coming very soon! #SVC50".

Ram Charan- Shankar movie's heroine and other details:

There were reports that Alia Bhatt would get roped in to act opposite Ram Charan. But, the makers seem to have approached Kiara Advani to play the female lead in the movie. Music director Thaman is in consideration to score the music for the much-anticipated movie. Other details regarding the movie are to be out soon.

Shankar's legal fight with Lyca Productions:

When it was earlier reported that Tollywood's most happening hero Ram Charan is to collaborate with South India's most popular director Shankar Shanmugham for his upcoming movie. This news got a huge hype around and became one of the most-awaited movies. But, the director was slapped with a legal notice by a production house soon.

It is a known fact that Shankar's movie Indian-2 with Kollywood's megastar Kamal Hassan is shelved after a major accident that took place during the shooting. Though the movie was supposed to get a wrap, it got shelved for now due to multiple reasons.

Lyca Productions had filed a complaint against Shankar for taking up a new movie venture before the completion of Indian-2. But the Madras High Court rejected Lyca Productions' plea to restrain the director from taking up new movie ventures.

So, the makers of #RC15 are now all set to launch the movie and start shooting formalities. Shankar's movies are popular for his social messages, lavish sets, and content-rich stories. #RC15 is a pan-India movie and marks the 50th production for Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.