Several fictional stories have previously talked about the existence of a huge underwater ocean under the earth's surface. This concept is quite popular among conspiracy theorists as well, as they believe that an advanced alien civilization might be living in waters beneath the earth's surface.

And now, new research has suggested that this concept, until now only depicted in fiction could be most probably real.

During their research, a team of scientists has discovered hints that point to the existence of an underground ocean beneath the surface of the earth, and astonishingly, this liquid body may have more water than available on the planet's atmosphere

Possibility of an underground ocean

Clues about this underwater ocean were initially unraveled when researchers at the Goethe University in Frankfurt, Germany, investigated a diamond found more than 2,100 feet beneath the earth's surface in Botswana.

During their study, researchers found a large amount of water in this diamond, which they believe is concrete proof that supports this theory.

Researchers believe that there could be a large ocean suspended between the upper and lower layers of the Earth, deep within the planet's crust.

Researchers noted that the diamond which was found more than 2,100 feet beneath the surface of the earth is the region that separates the Earth's upper mantle from the lower mantle.

Jules Verne's imagination real?

"In this study, we have demonstrated that the transition zone is not a dry sponge, but holds considerable quantities of water. This also brings us one step closer to Jules Verne's idea of an ocean inside the Earth," said Professor Frank Brenker from the Institute for Geosciences at Goethe University in Frankfurt.

It should be noted that Jules Verne was a French novelist who wrote many classic science fiction novels like 'Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Seas', 'Around the World in Eighty Days', and 'Journey to the Center of the Earth.'