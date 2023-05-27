Seeking refuge from the heat, a three-foot-long Monitor Lizard crawled into the engine of a delivery truck at a CNG filling station in Runakta, Agra. The reptile was kept under observation for a few hours and later released back into its natural habitat.

Officials of the WildLife SOS said, "A driver of a delivery truck was filling up CNG at a pump in Runakta, Agra, when he spotted a large reptile crawling into the bonnet of his vehicle. Upon taking a closer look, the reptile was identified as a 3-foot-long Bengal Monitor Lizard. Startled by the

driver's presence, it swiftly made its way to the bottom of the truck, eventually settling atop the cylinder unit."

Concerned for the lizard's safety, the driver reached out to Wildlife SOS for their help. A two-member rescue team promptly arrived at the location with the necessary rescue equipment. The Monitor lizard was carefully extricated from under the truck and transferred into a transportation carrier.

Common Indian Monitor Lizard (Varanus bengalensis) or Bengal Monitor Lizard is found in the Indian subcontinent. They inhabit scrubs, parks, jungles and mainly feed on small mammals, birds, rodents, insects etc. This species is listed under Schedule I of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

Monitor lizards play an important role in the ecosystem but they are often killed for their meat and body parts due to misconstrued beliefs.

Following this successful operation, the Rapid Response Unit rushed to the aid of an Indian wolf snake which was found coiled up atop a door frame of a house in K.K Nagar, located in Sikandra.

Kartick Satyanarayan, Co-founder & CEO of Wildlife SOS said, "Such situations require patience as well as a high degree of expertise. Our team is well-trained in handling such delicate rescue operations, ensuring the animal's safety without causing any harm. We request people to keep supporting our cause and immediately report any such situations on our helpline number."

Baijuraj M.V, Director Conservation Projects, Wildlife SOS, said, "Reptiles are cold-blooded animals who are more active during the summertime. Over the years, people have become more aware of this behaviour and contact our helpline as soon as they spot a reptile. We are grateful for all our callers who prioritise the well-being of these animals as much as their own safety."

(With inputs from IANS)