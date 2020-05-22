Huawei, despite its scuffle with the United States, continues to keep its flame alive by releasing new products. Huawei recently launched the sporty smartwatch, Huawei Watch GT 2e, in India and it has finally been made available to buyers. Huawei has commenced online sales for the new smartwatch via Amazon and Flipkart owing to the lockdown restrictions due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Huawei Watch GT 2e is an affordable version of Watch GT 2 but without much compromise. The smartwatch retains most of the premium features while offering a revamped sporty look. If you're impressed by the smartwatch and can no longer wait for the lockdown to end to try it out, online orders can be placed for the watch.

Huawei Watch GT 2e pricing, availability, offers

Huawei Watch GT 2e is available on Amazon and Flipkart, two leading online e-commerce platforms in India. Priced at Rs 11,990, customers can choose from classic black, mint green and lava red. As a part of the launch offer, buyers can avail 5 months no-cost EMI on the purchase of the smartphone till May 28.

Interestingly, there is another offer one can avail while buying the smartwatch. Huawei AM61 wireless earphones can be bought alongside the Huawei Watch GT 2e by just paying an extra Re 1. Standard cashback offers are also available with eligible banks.

Is Huawei Watch GT 2e worth buying?

Huawei Watch GT 2e is for smartwatch enthusiasts who want something refreshing in the space. Here are the top reasons why the Watch GT 2e is worth considering:

Huawei Watch GT 2e features: